Falana Threatens To Sue The Nation Newspaper Over Publication Linking Him To Funds Allegedly Looted By Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has demanded an apology from The Nation Newspaper over an article published on Sunday, July 12, 2020, describing him as one of the sources used to siphon money for suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Falana was accused of collecting N28m through one Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, a bureau de change operator on behalf of Magu.

In a letter dated July 12, 2020 written by his lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), addressed to the management of the newspaper, Falana demanded an apology, which must be published on the front page within 48 hours.

The letter reads, "The publication and imputations it conveyed is damning. Femi Falana

"It is particularly damning against my client because his entire career as a lawyer has been devoted to fighting human rights abuses and corruption in high and low places (among the many public causes he has become noted for).

"So, to charge such a person with the imputations in your publication is not something that he can (in fairness to himself and the reputation he has worked for all his life) ignore despite that he is also a well-known advocate and defender of press freedom."

Fusika said his client had been a supporter and public advocate of the EFCC and indeed all agencies set-up to rescue the country and its downtrodden masses from the noose of corruption.

"It is noteworthy that no attempt was made by you to contact and request my client to react to the allegation before publishing and circulating it to your worldwide readers.

"The impression my client gets from this is that you were well aware that you were publishing a planted story, hence there was no desire or need on your part to seek and balance it with my client’s reaction.

"This speaks volume as to your professionalism, as well as your malicious intent," the letter added, stating further that the matter will be taken to court if the demands were not met within the stipulated time.

Letter by Sahara Reporters on Scribd