Falana Threatens To Sue The Nation Newspaper Over Publication Linking Him To Funds Allegedly Looted By Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu

In a letter dated July 12, 2020 written by his lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), addressed to the management of the newspaper, Falana demanded an apology, which must be published on the front page within 48 hours.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2020

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has demanded an apology from The Nation Newspaper over an article published on Sunday, July 12, 2020, describing him as one of the sources used to siphon money for suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Falana was accused of collecting N28m through one Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, a bureau de change operator on behalf of Magu.

In a letter dated July 12, 2020 written by his lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), addressed to the management of the newspaper, Falana demanded an apology, which must be published on the front page within 48 hours.

The letter reads, "The publication and  imputations it conveyed is damning.   Femi Falana

"It is particularly damning against my client because his entire career as a lawyer has been devoted to fighting human rights abuses and corruption in high and low places (among the many public causes he has become noted for). 

"So, to charge such a person with the imputations in your publication is not something that he can (in fairness to himself and the reputation he has worked for all his life) ignore despite that he is also a well-known advocate and defender of press freedom." 

Fusika said his client had been a supporter and public advocate of the EFCC and indeed all agencies set-up to rescue the country and its downtrodden masses from the noose of corruption. 

"It is noteworthy that no attempt was made by you to contact and request my client to react to the allegation before publishing and circulating it to your worldwide readers. 

"The impression my client gets from this is that you were well aware that you were publishing a planted story, hence there was no desire or need on your part to seek and balance it with my client’s reaction. 

"This speaks volume as to your professionalism, as well as your malicious intent," the letter added, stating further that the matter will be taken to court if the demands were not met within the stipulated time.

Letter by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Group Seeks Justice For Victims Of Forced Labour In Kano, Offers Free Legal Service
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News Corruption Trial Of Senate President Saraki Commences As CCT Rejects Request For Adjournment
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Senate President Saraki Using Senate To Rush Amendment Of The Law Used For His Corruption Trial
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News EFCC Letter Cleared Justice Danladi Umar Of Bribery
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Legal Ogun State Lawmaker Sued For School Certificate Forgery, Perjury
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Ibadan Husband Killer Pleads Not Guilty
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News PHOTONEWS: Kano Governor, Ganduje Hosts Top APC Members At State Government House For Second Leg Of Malami Son's Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Why Magu Was Suspended —President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Immigration Service Prevents 58 Doctors From Boarding Aircraft To United Kingdom Over Lack Of Visa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military 356 Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Resign, Cite “Loss Of Interest”
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Police Shut Down IRT, STS State Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How AGF Malami Granted Approval To Firm Standing Trial In Court For Stealing Crude Oil, Diesel To Auction Goods Seized From It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Magu, Maggots And Maga Dogs By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria’s Terror King, Shekau, Connects East, West And Centre In A Puzzling Agenda
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Over 30 Soldiers In Fresh Attacks On Borno Communities
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad