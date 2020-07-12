Ondo Deputy Governor Asks State Assembly's Speaker To Resign Over Impeachment Plot

Ajayi said the call for the resignation of the Speaker became necessary following the rejection of his letter by the state's Chief Judge for the setting up of a panel to probe him (Ajayi).

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2020

Deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has demand the immediate resignation of the 
Speaker of the state's House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun. 

Ajayi said the call for the resignation of the Speaker became necessary following the rejection of his letter by the state's Chief Judge for the setting up of a panel to probe him (Ajayi). 

Oleyelogun had written a letter to the Chief Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, to set up a seven-man panel to probe Ajayi over allegations of gross misconduct. 

The deputy governor in a statement on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore, said, “We demand the immediate resignation or removal of the inept and mediocre Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Oloyelogun, whose incompetence has brought the exalted parliament into disrepute.  Agboola Ajayi

"This will go a long way to preserve our democratic gains, restore the dignity of the legislature and principle of separation of powers."

According to the deputy governor, the decision of the Chief Judge to reject the illegal and fraudulent move by a section of the Ondo State House of Assembly to impeach him had rekindled the confidence of the people in the judiciary.  

See Also Exclusive How 14 Ondo Lawmakers Got 10 Million Naira Each To Impeach Deputy Governor 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

He said, “With the decision, the judiciary of Ondo State has demonstrated its independence and thus made a clear statement about its commitment to secure and sustain the principles and lofty ideals of our constitutional democracy.

“We are reminded of the triumph of the human spirit across the age against totalitarianism and encouraged to bring to live the progressive provisions of our constitution that are antidotes to satanic demagoguery and maximum leadership.

“The deputy governor is humbled by the epochal decision, and reinvigorated to continue to stand for the good of the people as arrow head of the move to return government to where it rightly belongs – the people of Ondo State."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Why Magu Was Suspended —President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Governor Akeredolu's Second Term Ambition Shaky As APC Screening Committee Allegedly Fails To Clear Him For Party's Primary Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Global Coalition Writes Buhari Over Magu, Says Anti-corruption Fight May Suffer Setback
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News PHOTONEWS: Kano Governor, Ganduje Hosts Top APC Members At State Government House For Second Leg Of Malami Son's Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Immigration Service Prevents 58 Doctors From Boarding Aircraft To United Kingdom Over Lack Of Visa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Police Shut Down IRT, STS State Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Why Magu Was Suspended —President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria’s Terror King, Shekau, Connects East, West And Centre In A Puzzling Agenda
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How AGF Malami Granted Approval To Firm Standing Trial In Court For Stealing Crude Oil, Diesel To Auction Goods Seized From It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Governor Akeredolu's Second Term Ambition Shaky As APC Screening Committee Allegedly Fails To Clear Him For Party's Primary Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Falana Threatens To Sue The Nation Newspaper Over Publication Linking Him To Funds Allegedly Looted By Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military 356 Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Resign, Cite “Loss Of Interest”
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad