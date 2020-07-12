Ondo Deputy Governor Asks State Assembly's Speaker To Resign Over Impeachment Plot

Deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has demand the immediate resignation of the

Speaker of the state's House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun.

Ajayi said the call for the resignation of the Speaker became necessary following the rejection of his letter by the state's Chief Judge for the setting up of a panel to probe him (Ajayi).

Oleyelogun had written a letter to the Chief Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, to set up a seven-man panel to probe Ajayi over allegations of gross misconduct.

The deputy governor in a statement on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore, said, “We demand the immediate resignation or removal of the inept and mediocre Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Oloyelogun, whose incompetence has brought the exalted parliament into disrepute. Agboola Ajayi

"This will go a long way to preserve our democratic gains, restore the dignity of the legislature and principle of separation of powers."

According to the deputy governor, the decision of the Chief Judge to reject the illegal and fraudulent move by a section of the Ondo State House of Assembly to impeach him had rekindled the confidence of the people in the judiciary.

He said, “With the decision, the judiciary of Ondo State has demonstrated its independence and thus made a clear statement about its commitment to secure and sustain the principles and lofty ideals of our constitutional democracy.

“We are reminded of the triumph of the human spirit across the age against totalitarianism and encouraged to bring to live the progressive provisions of our constitution that are antidotes to satanic demagoguery and maximum leadership.

“The deputy governor is humbled by the epochal decision, and reinvigorated to continue to stand for the good of the people as arrow head of the move to return government to where it rightly belongs – the people of Ondo State."