Six Persons Die In Ondo Motor Accident

The accident involved a commercial Volkswagen Jetta car with Reg No REE 446 KP and an articulated truck moving some heavy items.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2020

At least six persons were on Saturday killed in a road accident that occurred between Ore and Ondo town in Ondo State. 

The accident involved a commercial Volkswagen Jetta car with Reg No REE 446 KP and an articulated truck moving some heavy items. 

Several witnesses told SaharaReporters that the driver of the truck, who was speeding, caused the accident. 

The truck driver was said to have lost control of the wheel before ramming into the Volkswagen car on the opposite side of the road, killing the six persons on the spot.

"It was a terrible accident, we had to use axe to cut the car to gain access before we could bring out some of the victims," one witness said. 

Ahmed Hassan, Ondo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, who confirmed the incident, said the surviving victims were taken to the hospital.

He cautioned drivers to always check their vehicles and avoid speeding while on the road.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Why Magu Was Suspended —President Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Immigration Service Prevents 58 Doctors From Boarding Aircraft To United Kingdom Over Lack Of Visa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military 356 Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Resign, Cite “Loss Of Interest”
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News PHOTONEWS: Kano Governor, Ganduje Hosts Top APC Members At State Government House For Second Leg Of Malami Son's Wedding
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Why Magu Was Suspended —President Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Immigration Service Prevents 58 Doctors From Boarding Aircraft To United Kingdom Over Lack Of Visa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military 356 Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Resign, Cite “Loss Of Interest”
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How AGF Malami Granted Approval To Firm Standing Trial In Court For Stealing Crude Oil, Diesel To Auction Goods Seized From It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Magu, Maggots And Maga Dogs By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Over 30 Soldiers In Fresh Attacks On Borno Communities
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America US President, Donald Trump, Wears COVID-19 Prevention Mask In Public For First Time
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
RIGHT OF REPLY Bola Tinubu, Ibrahim Magu, The Cabal And 2023 – A Rejoinder By Oladimeji Alo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad