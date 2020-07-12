Six Persons Die In Ondo Motor Accident

At least six persons were on Saturday killed in a road accident that occurred between Ore and Ondo town in Ondo State.

The accident involved a commercial Volkswagen Jetta car with Reg No REE 446 KP and an articulated truck moving some heavy items.

Several witnesses told SaharaReporters that the driver of the truck, who was speeding, caused the accident.

The truck driver was said to have lost control of the wheel before ramming into the Volkswagen car on the opposite side of the road, killing the six persons on the spot.

"It was a terrible accident, we had to use axe to cut the car to gain access before we could bring out some of the victims," one witness said.

Ahmed Hassan, Ondo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, who confirmed the incident, said the surviving victims were taken to the hospital.

He cautioned drivers to always check their vehicles and avoid speeding while on the road.