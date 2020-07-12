US President, Donald Trump, Wears COVID-19 Prevention Mask In Public For First Time

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has worn a face mask in public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Trump had in the past said he does not see himself wearing a face mask to stop the speed of the Coronavirus and repeatedly mocked challenger, Joe Biden for doing so. US President Donald Trump wears a mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland' on July 11, 2020.

He said in April, “I don't think I'm going to be doing it, wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens - I just don't see it."

On Saturday however, Trump changed his stance while visiting the Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington, where he met wounded soldiers and health care workers.

He said, “I’ve never been against masks but I do believe they have a time and a place."

The US is recording astronomical infections with about 66,528 getting the virus in the last 24 hours.

A total of 135,000 have also died from the pandemic in the country.

