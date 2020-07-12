US President, Donald Trump, Wears COVID-19 Prevention Mask In Public For First Time

Trump had in the past said he does not see himself wearing a face mask to stop the speed of the Coronavirus and repeatedly mocked challenger, Joe Biden for doing so.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2020

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has worn a face mask in public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Trump had in the past said he does not see himself wearing a face mask to stop the speed of the Coronavirus and repeatedly mocked challenger, Joe Biden for doing so.  US President Donald Trump wears a mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland' on July 11, 2020. ALEX EDELMAN / AFP

He said in April, “I don't think I'm going to be doing it, wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens - I just don't see it."

On Saturday however, Trump changed his stance while visiting the Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington, where he met wounded soldiers and health care workers.

He said, “I’ve never been against masks but I do believe they have a time and a place."

The US is recording astronomical infections with about 66,528 getting the virus in the last 24 hours. 

A total of 135,000 have also died from the pandemic in the country.

 

See Also Scandal United States President, Trump, Paid Someone To Take SAT For Him, Niece Writes In Book 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerians In American Universities Express Concern, Uncertainty About Future As US Moves To Deport International Students
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide What Intrigues And Scares Me About American Politics By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide I Would Sooner Vote For Harambe The Gorilla Before I Vote For Donald Trump By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM #BringBackOurGirls Leadership Writes Letter Demanding Apology From U.S. Governor
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Lead Terror Suspect Arrested In New Jersey Following Shootout With Police
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
The Gambia U.S. State Department Warns Citizens To Leave The Gambia
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Immigration Service Prevents 58 Doctors From Boarding Aircraft To United Kingdom Over Lack Of Visa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Why Magu Was Suspended —President Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News PHOTONEWS: Kano Governor, Ganduje Hosts Top APC Members At State Government House For Second Leg Of Malami Son's Wedding
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How AGF Malami Granted Approval To Firm Standing Trial In Court For Stealing Crude Oil, Diesel To Auction Goods Seized From It
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Lady Accused Of Attempted Murder In Lebanon Rescued, Returned Home
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria's Inspector-General Of Police Replaces Officers Attached To EFCC, Withdraws Magu’s Security Details
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Magu, Maggots And Maga Dogs By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI Acted Illegally, Kidnapped Hushpuppi From Dubai, Says Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
RIGHT OF REPLY Bola Tinubu, Ibrahim Magu, The Cabal And 2023 – A Rejoinder By Oladimeji Alo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad