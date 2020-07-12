Your Demands Not Peculiar To Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu Tells Workers Over Planned Strike Action

Despite threats by workers in Ondo State to embark on a strike action, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said that the reasons given by the workers for their planned act were not new to his government.

The workers had on Friday threatened to embark on strike action over the failure of the state government to pay some of their emoluments and accumulated salary arrears.

But Akeredolu said the issues and demands raised by the agitated workers in their letter were not peculiar to Ondo State.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Akeredolu, Commissioner for Information in the state, Donald Ojogo, said, "It is on record that as at today Ondo State ranks among those with a higher level of worker-friendliness in Nigeria.

"Our inherited liabilities as well as unforeseen occurrences notwithstanding, this culture of commitment shall be heightened.

"In this regard, Mr Governor will meet the leadership of all such concerned bodies between Monday 13 and Wednesday 15 of July 2020. This is with a view to engendering a very robust engagement and interface.

"Government, therefore, uses this medium to appeal to all workers to await the outcome of these series of engagements aimed at deepening industrial harmony."