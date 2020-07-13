Cybercrime: Nigeria Police, Interpol Arrest Three Suspects In Edo

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Cybercrime Unit and the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, have arrested three suspects over advance fee fraud, money laundering and romance scam.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested in Uromi, Edo following investigations into suspected fraudulent online procurement and supply of COVID-19 protective masks, received through the INTERPOL NCB Wiesbaden, Germany.

The FPRO said investigations had revealed that one of the suspects, 30, was an internet fraudster and a member of a Turkey-based online scamming syndicate.

He said the suspect supplies foreign and local bank accounts to receive fraudulent funds and use the same as a conduit to other feeder accounts.

Mba said a building worth N20 million, a Toyota RAV-4 2015 model worth N6.5 million, and a Toyota Matrix 2002 model valued at N2 million procured with the proceeds of the crime were recovered from the suspect.

He said the second suspect, 32, returned to Nigeria from Italy in February but maintained close contacts and illicit dealings with his Italian associates.

The FPRO said investigations had revealed that he had made over N120 million from internet fraud and other cybercrime dealings.

He said the investigation had also shown that he received the sum of 52, 000 EUROs recently from his criminal associates in Italy as commission for his active involvement in an international cybercrime deal.

Mba said the suspect also owns a filling station established with the proceeds of the crime.

The FPRO said the third suspect, 36, an expert in internet fraud, identity theft and impersonation, falsely claimed to be a British citizen.

“He also poses to be one Kelly Galk on online dating apps which he uses to carry out romance scams and to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, locally and internationally.

“Investigation has revealed that he has made millions of naira from his illicit cybercrime transactions since he joined the syndicate,” he said.