Displaced Persons Protest In Adamawa, Accuse Deputy Governor Of Taking Sides In Tribal Conflict

At least 3,000 displaced persons on Monday in Adamawa State embarked on a peaceful demonstration, booing and accusing the state's deputy governor, Crowther Seth, of taking sides in the recent communal clash that claimed many lives.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had visited Guyuk Local Government Area to broker peace and commisirate with surviving victims of the violent conflict when the displaced persons expressed their anger.

On July 9, 2020, no fewer than 26 persons were reportedly killed in violence involving the indigenous Lunguda people and their Waja settlers, who are predominantly found in Gombe State.

During the demonstration on Monday, The displaced persons condemned the deputy governor, insisting that he had taken sides in the conflict.

The people alleged that one Halilu, a close associate of the deputy governor, thrives on violent crimes including cattle rustling and war mongering and was benefitting from the situation through Seth.

Crowther Seth

Governor Fintiri however, promised to apprehend all those linked to the violence no matter their status in society.