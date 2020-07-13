Family Set To Announce Burial Plans For Village Headmaster Actor, Jimmy Johnson

Family members of late Nigerian actor, writer and broadcaster, Jimmy Johnson, have said that burial plans would be announced soon.

The actor died on July 8 after complications from surgery in a hospital in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Johnson was popularly known for his role as Okoro in Village Headmaster, a well-known television series in the 1980s.

In a statement, the family said his burial arrangements will be announced soon in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The statement further quoted President Muhammadu Buhari as commending his contributions to the country’s media landscape during one of his birthdays before his death.

His death comes two years after Tunde, his first son, passed away.