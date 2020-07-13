Family Set To Announce Burial Plans For Village Headmaster Actor, Jimmy Johnson

The actor died on July 8 after complications from surgery in a hospital in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 13, 2020

Family members of late Nigerian actor, writer and broadcaster, Jimmy Johnson, have said that burial plans would be announced soon.

The actor died on July 8 after complications from surgery in a hospital in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Johnson was popularly known for his role as Okoro in Village Headmaster, a well-known television series in the 1980s. 

In a statement, the family said his burial arrangements will be announced soon in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The statement further quoted President Muhammadu Buhari as commending his contributions to the country’s media landscape during one of his birthdays before his death.

His death comes two years after Tunde, his first son, passed away.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I Slapped Minister Of Niger Delta, Akpabio, For Sexually Harassing Me –Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Why Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Is Still In Detention –Lawyer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Threatens To Sue SaharaReporters Over Reports Exposing Corruption-fuelled Extravagant Lifestyle Of Family
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Why I Granted Approval To Firm Standing Trial In Court For Stealing Crude Oil To Auction It –Malami
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics I Slapped Minister Of Niger Delta, Akpabio, For Sexually Harassing Me –Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Why Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Is Still In Detention –Lawyer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nelson Mandela's Daughter, Zindzi, Is Dead
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Threatens To Sue SaharaReporters Over Reports Exposing Corruption-fuelled Extravagant Lifestyle Of Family
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Why I Granted Approval To Firm Standing Trial In Court For Stealing Crude Oil To Auction It –Malami
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Should Be Prosecuted For Disposing Vessels According To EFCC Act, Says Lagos Lawyer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel United Kingdom Denies Air Peace Landing Permit To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Kidnap 30 Persons In Kaduna
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption DSS Operatives Launch Manhunt For Suspected Burglars Of NFIU Office
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Falana Threatens To Sue The Nation Newspaper Over Publication Linking Him To Funds Allegedly Looted By Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad