Investigate Akpabio And NDDC, Prove You Are Fighting Corruption, PDP Tells President Buhari

The PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, said Akpabio should step down following revelations by the sacked Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Develpment Commission, Joy Nunieh, who revealed alleged corrupt practices within the commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 13, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party has asked Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, to probe Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, over allegations of gross corruption.

The PDP said, “The allegation by the former NDDC MD that a certain NDDC top notch said he can kill if Senator Akpabio asks him to do so, shows the level of recklessness and victimization in MDAs under the APC rule.

“More distressing is that the Buhari Presidency and the APC had remained silent even when the embattled minister has not provided any concrete defense to the allegations beyond personal attacks on the whistleblower.  Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio

“Nigerians will recall that our party had in April alerted of massive looting in the NDDC and called for an investigation, which was however not addressed by the government.

“Our party had also alerted that the NDDC management has not been able to give a cogent explanation to the reported Lassa fever contract fraud through which over N4 billion Naira NDDC fund was alleged to have been frittered on hazy procurement deals.  See Also Corruption EXPOSED: How Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Akpabio, NDDC Interim Management Committee Fraudulently Paid Over N600m For ‘Media Support’ To Cover Corrupt Activities 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

“This is in addition to alleged N5.5 billion COVID-19 scandal which trails reports that the NDDC had already spent over N1.045 billion purportedly for supply of kits and palliatives to Nigerians in nine states.

“The PDP holds that any credible administration like the one the APC and the Buhari Presidency would want Nigerians to believe as running would have spoken out and commenced an immediate investigation into the matter if its officials are not complicit.”

