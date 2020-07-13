Nelson Mandela's Daughter, Zindzi, Is Dead

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of South Africa's former President, Nelson Mandela, and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died, a report in which BBC quoted SABC has said.
She died in Johannesburg on Monday morning aged 59.
The death has been confirmed by a family source.
Zindzi was South Africa's ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.
The cause of her death was not immediately revealed.
"The 59-year-old daughter of former President Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of this morning," said SABC.
She was Mandela's sixth child and his second with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.