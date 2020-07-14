55 Staff, Student Of Secondary School In Ghana Test Positive For COVID-19 After Partial Reopening

Fifty-five persons comprising of staff and students of a secondary school in Accra, Ghana, have tested positive for Coronavirus few weeks after schools reopened partially in the country.

Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, had asked graduating senior secondary students to resume on June 22 as part of plans to ease the lockdown in the country.

The Government of Ghana made the development known in statement signed by Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Director-General, Ghana Education Service, and Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General, Ghana Health Service.

Out of 314 staff and students of Accra Girls Senior High School, who were tested for Coronavirus, 55 had their results return positive, the authorities said.

The statement reads, “Following the first report of COVID-19 cases in some senior high schools in the country on 6th July, 2020, the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service instituted a number of measures to determine the extent of the outbreak and containment measures. Accra Girls Senior High School has recorded most cases from the first report to date.

“As at 13th July, 2020, a total of 314 persons (student and staff) from the school have been tested. Out of these, 55 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 while 259 persons tested negative.

“All confirmed cases have been transferred to designated national treatment and isolation centres for management."