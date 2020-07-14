Former Nigerian President, Jonathan, Appointed ECOWAS Special Envoy To Mali

As a special envoy, the former President is expected to facilitate dialogue “with all principal stakeholders in Mali, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, opposition leaders, civil society as well as religious organisations, towards resolving the worsening socio-political situation in the West African country”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 14, 2020

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has been appointed by the Economic Community of West African States as a special envoy to lead the sub-regional body’s mediation mission in Mali.

This was made known in a statement issued by his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, on Tuesday.

As a special envoy, the former President is expected to facilitate dialogue “with all principal stakeholders in Mali, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, opposition leaders, civil society as well as religious organisations, towards resolving the worsening socio-political situation in the West African country”.  Goodluck Jonathan

Speaking ahead of his scheduled departure for Bamako on Wednesday, Jonathan promised to do his best to ensure that the mission achieves the desired result.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the support of the Nigerian Government, including providing an aircraft and other logistics needed to make the assignment successful.

Jonathan, who had led peace missions to many crises-ridden nations in the past, is expected to deploy his enormous goodwill within the continent to facilitate the process of restoring peace in the troubled nation.

His appointment was communicated to him in a letter signed by Mr Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission.

Mali has been hit by protests fuelled by the outcome of parliamentary elections in March and April, perceived discontent over the government’s handling of the nation’s jihadist insurgency and worsening economic situation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Threatens To Sue SaharaReporters Over Reports Exposing Corruption-fuelled Extravagant Lifestyle Of Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Slapped Minister Of Niger Delta, Akpabio, For Sexually Harassing Me –Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Probe Panel Grills EFCC Directors Loyal To Magu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Ignore National Assembly, Go Ahead With 774,000 Jobs, President Buhari Tells Keyamo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Gives Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Seven Days To Clear Self From Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Threatens To Sue SaharaReporters Over Reports Exposing Corruption-fuelled Extravagant Lifestyle Of Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Slapped Minister Of Niger Delta, Akpabio, For Sexually Harassing Me –Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Police Seize Magu's Official Bulletproof Vehicles, Seal Office
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Living Faith Church Deaconess Who Brutalised 14-year-old Girl With Hot Knife In Genital Area, Pleads Guilty, Remanded In Prison
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Director-General Of NAPTIP, Okah-Donli, In Alleged Multi-million Naira Contract Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Operatives Foil Kidnap Operation On Lokoja-Abuja Road, Kill One Suspect
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Probe Panel Grills EFCC Directors Loyal To Magu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Ignore National Assembly, Go Ahead With 774,000 Jobs, President Buhari Tells Keyamo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Nigeria Army Redeploys Generals, Commanders, Senior Officers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Maiduguri, Kill Several Residents
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Gives Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Seven Days To Clear Self From Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad