Supreme Court Dismisses Alaibe’s Suit Against Diri On Bayelsa Governorship Election

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed by Timi Alaibe challenging the emergence of Douye Diri as winner of the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship primary election in Bayelsa.

The court dismissed the case on Tuesday on the grounds that it was a pre-election matter.

Alaibe, who was a governorship aspirant of the PDP in the 2019 election, had instituted a suit against the party, Diri and the Independent National Electoral Commission at the Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State.

On March 10, Tijjani Ringim, a High Court judge, in his verdict dismissed Alaibe’s suit for lacking merit.

Dissatisfied with the judgment of the Federal High Court, Alaibe proceeded to the Court of Appeal.

On May 12, an Appeal Court sitting in Owerri affirmed the judgment of the lower court and dismissed the suit for lacking merit.

Not satisfied, Alaibe proceeded to the Supreme Court.

On February 13, Diri was pronounced as Bayelsa State governor after the Supreme Court sacked David Lyon less than 24 hours before his inauguration as governor of the state.

Tuesday’s ruling by the Supreme Court now puts an end to that chase by Alaibe.