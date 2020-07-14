UK To Resume Visa Processing In Nigeria On July 28

The British High Commission in Nigeria has said it will commence visa services in Nigeria from July 28.

The High Commission in a tweet on Tuesday said Visa Application Centres will be open in Abuja, Ikeja and Victoria Island, adding that testing will also commence for the International Language Testing System.

The tweet reads, "Visa Application Centres are resuming services in Nigeria from 28 July.

"You must have an appointment to visit a VAC and will not be admitted without one.

"For new applications, we aim to assess within our normal service standards, but there may be some delay.

"Staff and customer safety remains our top priority with COVID-19 preventative measures in place.

"Our focus now is to deliver our services safely and effectively together."

