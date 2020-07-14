Zamfara Governor, Matawalle, Donates N100m For Construction Of University In Jigawa Despite State Being Among Poorest In Nigeria

Matawalle made the donation when the leadership of the group under Sheikh Bala Lau paid him a visit at the Government House, Gusau, on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 14, 2020

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has donated N100m to the Jamaatu Izalatil Bidah Wa Ikamatul Sunnah for the construction of an Islamic university in Jigawa State.

Matawalle made the donation when the leadership of the group under Sheikh Bala Lau paid him a visit at the Government House, Gusau, on Monday.

In a statement by Zailani Bappa, Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Matawalle called on governors and wealthy individuals to support the initiative as according to him, JIBWIS was a trustworthy group genuinely out to help the development of mankind.  

He said, "Today, we have become a fragmented society, hating one another. We have become vulnerable to bad people who are all out to use us against ourselves to achieve their selfish goals.

"I have done what I could to establish peace in my state. I will continue to do more to save our people from any evil. You as scholars must do more to educate our people as proper education is the bed rock of responsible society.”

The gesture by the Zamfara governor comes at a time when a growing number of residents in the state find daily survival extremely difficult.

The National Bureau of Statistics in its poverty and inequality report revealed in May this year rated Zamfara the sixth poorest in Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Slapped Minister Of Niger Delta, Akpabio, For Sexually Harassing Me –Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Threatens To Sue SaharaReporters Over Reports Exposing Corruption-fuelled Extravagant Lifestyle Of Family
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Why Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Is Still In Detention –Lawyer
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Probe Panel Grills EFCC Directors Loyal To Magu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Demands Probe Of Ekiti Governor, Fayemi, Over Alleged Fraudulent Ajaokuta Steel Company Transaction
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Slapped Minister Of Niger Delta, Akpabio, For Sexually Harassing Me –Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Threatens To Sue SaharaReporters Over Reports Exposing Corruption-fuelled Extravagant Lifestyle Of Family
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Why Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Is Still In Detention –Lawyer
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Probe Panel Grills EFCC Directors Loyal To Magu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Demands Probe Of Ekiti Governor, Fayemi, Over Alleged Fraudulent Ajaokuta Steel Company Transaction
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Should Be Prosecuted For Disposing Vessels According To EFCC Act, Says Lagos Lawyer
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Kidnap 30 Persons In Kaduna
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Maiduguri, Kill Several Residents
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Magu, Maggots And Maga Dogs By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Nelson Mandela's Daughter, Zindzi, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad