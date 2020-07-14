Zamfara Governor, Matawalle, Donates N100m For Construction Of University In Jigawa Despite State Being Among Poorest In Nigeria

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has donated N100m to the Jamaatu Izalatil Bidah Wa Ikamatul Sunnah for the construction of an Islamic university in Jigawa State.

Matawalle made the donation when the leadership of the group under Sheikh Bala Lau paid him a visit at the Government House, Gusau, on Monday.

In a statement by Zailani Bappa, Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Matawalle called on governors and wealthy individuals to support the initiative as according to him, JIBWIS was a trustworthy group genuinely out to help the development of mankind.

He said, "Today, we have become a fragmented society, hating one another. We have become vulnerable to bad people who are all out to use us against ourselves to achieve their selfish goals.

"I have done what I could to establish peace in my state. I will continue to do more to save our people from any evil. You as scholars must do more to educate our people as proper education is the bed rock of responsible society.”

The gesture by the Zamfara governor comes at a time when a growing number of residents in the state find daily survival extremely difficult.

The National Bureau of Statistics in its poverty and inequality report revealed in May this year rated Zamfara the sixth poorest in Nigeria.