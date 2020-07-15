Again, Police Arrest Enugu Couple For Assaulting 12-Year-Old Daughter

Mercy was reportedly assaulted for dozing off while slicing onions to be used for dinner.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2020

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested Mr. Effiok Umo and his wife, Nnenna Umo, for allegedly inflicting injuries on their 12-year-old daughter, Mercy Umo.

Mercy was reportedly assaulted for dozing off while slicing onions to be used for dinner.

Barely a week ago, SaharaReporters reports that Jude and Ifeoma Ozougwu allegedly brutalised 10-year-old domestic help, Nneoma Nnadi, using hot iron and nails.

Mercy was assaulted on July 12 in Ngwo Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State. Mercy's stepmother flogged her with wire when she noticed that she slept off while slicing onions.  The victim, Mercy Umo with injuries on her body.

SaharaReporters gathered that Umo had been abusing and assaulting the girl for no justifiable reasons by using objects such as sticks, electric wires, shoe heels in flogging her.

The neighbours, who observed the inhuman treatment, quickly reported the matter to the 9th Mile Police station through the National Human Rights Commission.

The spokesperson for the Enugu State Police Command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe Ekea, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

Ekea said the couple, who hailed from Okwojo Ngwo, Udi LGA of the state, was arrested following information made available to the command from the public.

He said a preliminary investigation showed that the couple was used to abusing and assaulting the child.

He said, "The height of it happened on 10/07/2020 at about 2230hrs when the wife, who is the child's stepmother, abused and assaulted her to the extent of inflicting on her bodily harm on the excuse that she dozed off while slicing onions required for food being prepared the said night."

He urged residents of the state to report any person committing similar crimes to the nearest police station.

