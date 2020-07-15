BREAKING: Consultant Anaesthetist Dies Of COVID-19 In Delta State

A consultant anaesthetist and former Zonal Medical Director, Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State, Toju Eresanara, is dead.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that Eresanara, a frontline medical personnel in the fight against Coronavirus in the state, died on Wednesday morning following complications after testing positive for COVID-19.

A source in the hospital in Warri, who confided in our correspondent, disclosed that, "Dr Toju had fallen sick before now where he manifested some symptoms of the COVID-19 and was moved to a treatment centre in Asaba, the state capital, and was placed under a life support machine for about a week where he died on Wednesday after his health condition worsened."