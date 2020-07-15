BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Sacks Clerk, 149 Others

They were sacked in a letter by the commission on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2020

The National Assembly Service Commission has sacked the National Assembly Clerk, Alhaji Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori, and 149 other top officials.

They were sacked in a letter by the commission on Wednesday.

The commission declared any staff, who has spent 35 years in service or is 60 should leave and would receive their retirement letter soon.

The development may finally resolve the tenure elongation for Sani-Omolori and the affected staff. 

The Senate and House of Representatives had in 2018 debated and approved the new conditions of service for National Assembly staff, which included extension of tenure.

As a result of the amendment of the National Assembly’s Condition of Service, the retirement years for public servants in the National Assembly was moved from 35 to 40 years, while retirement age was upgraded from 60 to 65 years.

But upon appointment of the National Assembly Service Commission Chairman, Ahmed Amshi, early this year, the tenure extension started witnessing increased criticisms.

Amshi had set up a panel to investigate the issues around the tenure extension.

Following submission of the panel’s report, Amshi wrote to the two chambers seeking reversal of the 2018 resolutions to allow for Omolori’s sack as well as the 150 senior staff, whose tenure was extended.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption 12 EFCC Directors Suspended
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Gives Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Seven Days To Clear Self From Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FAAN Blasts Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Threatens To Sue SaharaReporters Over Reports Exposing Corruption-fuelled Extravagant Lifestyle Of Family
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot Dies At 25
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption 12 EFCC Directors Suspended
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Gokada CEO Found Dead In New York Apartment, Body Dismembered
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Ex-NIMASA Director For Seven Years Over Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Director-General Of NAPTIP, Okah-Donli, In Alleged Multi-million Naira Contract Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerians Demand Investigation Into Death Of Tolulope Arotile, Country’s First Combat Helicopter Pilot Who Died At 25
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Gives Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Seven Days To Clear Self From Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Magu Vs Malami: A Drunkard That Got Married To A Prostitute By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics FAAN Blasts Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Police Seize Magu's Official Bulletproof Vehicles, Seal Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad