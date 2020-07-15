BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Sacks Clerk, 149 Others

The National Assembly Service Commission has sacked the National Assembly Clerk, Alhaji Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori, and 149 other top officials.

They were sacked in a letter by the commission on Wednesday.

The commission declared any staff, who has spent 35 years in service or is 60 should leave and would receive their retirement letter soon.

The development may finally resolve the tenure elongation for Sani-Omolori and the affected staff.

The Senate and House of Representatives had in 2018 debated and approved the new conditions of service for National Assembly staff, which included extension of tenure.

As a result of the amendment of the National Assembly’s Condition of Service, the retirement years for public servants in the National Assembly was moved from 35 to 40 years, while retirement age was upgraded from 60 to 65 years.

But upon appointment of the National Assembly Service Commission Chairman, Ahmed Amshi, early this year, the tenure extension started witnessing increased criticisms.

Amshi had set up a panel to investigate the issues around the tenure extension.

Following submission of the panel’s report, Amshi wrote to the two chambers seeking reversal of the 2018 resolutions to allow for Omolori’s sack as well as the 150 senior staff, whose tenure was extended.