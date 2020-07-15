COVID-19: Resident Doctors At Ogun Infectious Diseases Hospital To Withdraw Services

Following the refusal of the state government to accede to their demands, doctors at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Ogun State have threatened to withdrew their services at the isolation centre in the state.

The medical practitioners are members of the Association of Resident Doctors, who had been demanding their remuneration, medical and hazard allowances.

The doctors had on July 1, 2020 threatened to declare an indefinite strike after accusing government of not responding to their calls and demands.

In a statement on Wednesday, Popoola Abiodun, President of the association, and Osundara Tope, General-Secretary, said they had decided to withdraw their services from the COVID-19 treatment centre due to the lack of commitment by the state government.

The doctors noted that they were not pleased with the response of the government on their demands.

The statement reads, “Our members are no longer at ease with the disposition of the government. Our matters are not hard rocks difficult for Ogun State Government to deliquesce.

“Since the government has chosen to simply rub the issues without any form of real commitment, our members working at the COVID-19 Isolation Centre will henceforth join the industrial action.

“We expect the government not to dethrone reasoning or shirk from responsibility expected of a considerate, sincere and truthful government.

“We call on Ogun State Government not to leave us up a creek without a paddle. Our service to the people should not be abridged by the ineptitude of the government. We work for the common good and sound health of the people of Ogun State."