Ex-Nigerian Aviation Minister, Fani-Kayode, Attacks Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, For Assaulting FAAN Officials At Kano Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria had in a statement on Wednesday said one of its officials tried to disinfect the luggage of the former governor, who was a passenger at the airport but Yari pushed him away, claiming he was a very important personality.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2020

Former Minister of Aviation in Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lampooned former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, for flouting guidelines at the airport meant to checkmate the spread of Coronavirus.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria had in a statement on Wednesday said one of its officials tried to disinfect the luggage of the former governor, who was a passenger at the airport but Yari pushed him away, claiming he was a very important personality.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode said if he were still the Minister of Aviation, he won’t hesitate to ruthlessly deal with Yari and throw him into jail.  Femi Fani-Kayode SaharaReporters Media

He said, “I have always said that ex-governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari, is not only a crooked, corrupt and violent beast but he also spent years bathing in drinking the blood of his own people by encouraging and actively supporting the activity of killer bandits.

“Now, he has had the nerve and audacity to assault FAAN officials at Aminu Kano Airport who tried to check and spray his luggage with disinfectant and he also stubbornly and violently refused to follow the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the FG on the grounds that he is a VIP.

“It is about time that someone calls him to order? 

“The authorities need to cage him before people are hurt, insulted, threatened, maimed by him and his boys. If I were still Minister of Aviation and he tried this nonsense with any of those in my ministry or parastatals, I would ban him from the airports and from flying in Nigeria and if he ever assaulted any of my officials or staff, I would have him arrested, chained, detained, prosecuted and jailed.

“One day we will meet and I will tell him all this to his face. I can’t wait.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Sacks Clerk, 149 Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption 12 EFCC Directors Suspended
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Gives Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Seven Days To Clear Self From Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Sacks Clerk, 149 Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot Dies At 25
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption 12 EFCC Directors Suspended
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Ex-NIMASA Director For Seven Years Over Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Gokada CEO Found Dead In New York Apartment, Body Dismembered
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Gives Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Seven Days To Clear Self From Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics FAAN Blasts Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Police Seize Magu's Official Bulletproof Vehicles, Seal Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad