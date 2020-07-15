Ex-Nigerian Aviation Minister, Fani-Kayode, Attacks Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, For Assaulting FAAN Officials At Kano Airport

Former Minister of Aviation in Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lampooned former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, for flouting guidelines at the airport meant to checkmate the spread of Coronavirus.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria had in a statement on Wednesday said one of its officials tried to disinfect the luggage of the former governor, who was a passenger at the airport but Yari pushed him away, claiming he was a very important personality.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode said if he were still the Minister of Aviation, he won’t hesitate to ruthlessly deal with Yari and throw him into jail. Femi Fani-Kayode

He said, “I have always said that ex-governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari, is not only a crooked, corrupt and violent beast but he also spent years bathing in drinking the blood of his own people by encouraging and actively supporting the activity of killer bandits.

“Now, he has had the nerve and audacity to assault FAAN officials at Aminu Kano Airport who tried to check and spray his luggage with disinfectant and he also stubbornly and violently refused to follow the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the FG on the grounds that he is a VIP.

“It is about time that someone calls him to order?

“The authorities need to cage him before people are hurt, insulted, threatened, maimed by him and his boys. If I were still Minister of Aviation and he tried this nonsense with any of those in my ministry or parastatals, I would ban him from the airports and from flying in Nigeria and if he ever assaulted any of my officials or staff, I would have him arrested, chained, detained, prosecuted and jailed.

“One day we will meet and I will tell him all this to his face. I can’t wait.”