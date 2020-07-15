FCTA Arrests Illegal Employment Syndicate In Abuja

Director of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS), Dr Babagana Adam, said the syndicate was defrauding people under the guise of giving them jobs.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2020

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday, arrested seven persons allegedly operating illegal employment agencies to defraud job seekers in Abuja, the nation's capital.

He spoke while parading the suspects before journalists in Abuja.  The suspects

He said, "They print job posters, promising a monthly salary of N40,000, staff bus and accommodation while asking interested applicants to call specific phone numbers.

"What the cartel does is to paste illegal adverts, stickers on available spaces along FCT roads, bridges and infrastructures, calling applicants to apply for the non-existing jobs only to initiatie their victims into their gang to defraud, steal and  sometimes rape innocent residents across the territory.

"I am sure you can see several of such illegal adverts along the streets. We have continuously informed the general public through radio jingles, television as well as the newspapers, to ignore such posters because they are not only illegal but an avenue to defraud job seekers."

Adam stressed that applicants should note that only the DOAS is constitutionally empowered by the FCT Administration to take care of signage and advertisements.

He warned residents against fake advertisements in the territory.

The DOAS boss added that the cartel was traced to Zone 6, Primary School, opposite FCT Development Control by a combined team of DOAS Officers. He said the suspects would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

