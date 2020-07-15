Ghana To Deport 54 Nigerians For Illegal Entry, Vows To Secure Borders

A total of 54 Nigerians arrested for unlawful entry into Ghana through unapproved routes along the Ghana-Togo frontier are awaiting repatriation, officials of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have said.

The illegal travellers are currently in the custody of Aflao Sector Command of the GIS.

They were apprehended at various unapproved routes within the last ten days and detained at the arrival hall of the Aflao GIS, pending their repatriation to their home country.

Aflao Sector Commander of the GIS, Frederick Baah Duodu, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Service had begun processes to enable the illegal travellers to be deported to their home country.

"On Friday, July 10, some three officials from the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana led by one Daniel Tonibor were at Aflao to ascertain the arrest and condition of their compatriots in custody," he said.

Duodu said the suspects could spend some more time in custody to complete the processes for a successful repatriation exercise.

"The Nigerian officials in the country will have to activate processes to get an approval letter from the Togo and Benin Embassies. Of course, they will need to visit Ghana's Foreign Affairs Ministry to undergo some procedures to acquire laissez-passer for their citizenry.

"Besides, the suspects had undergone port health screening processes with their samples taken for COVID-19 test, which results are yet to arrive," he added.

The Sector Commander said though the arrival hall was not meant to serve as custody for illegal travellers, the circumstances had compelled the Command to keep the travellers there and assured that the officers were on alert to protect the borders.