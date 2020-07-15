Group Tells Nigerian Senate To Prioritise Electoral Reforms Over Recess

A group, Raising New Voices Initiative, has called on the Nigerian Senate to give priority to the current amendment to the Electoral Act, 2010 over recess, which the lawmakers will soon embark on.

The group in a letter dated July 8, 2020 to the Senate called for the acceleration in the passage of the bill.

According to the letter jointly signed by the Executive Director, Jude Feranmi Adejuwon, and Convener, Banke Ilori Oyeniyi, respectively said any attempt to delay the passage of the bill would spell doom for the electoral process in the country.

The letter reads, "We wish to notify your leadership that in this critical case of reforming our election process, delay will mean denial with impact that would reverberate for years in various constituencies in Nigeria and especially the youth demographic.

"It is for these reasons and many more that we must implore your leadership to prioritise the passage of the electoral reforms over the recess that the people’s representatives are about to embark on.

"For the first time, the people of Nigeria and most especially the youth of our country will be able to say that the verbal commitment to Electoral Reforms has now become flesh and all skepticism will be quashed."

The group urged the lawmakers to shelve or postpone the planned recess to enable them focus on electoral reforms in the interest of Nigerians.

The group added, "Delaying the reform of this important national assignment denies young people who may have creative solutions to the multi-faceted problems that our country face today and at such a time as this.

"This denial will be felt in every local constituency, not just for the year but for the entire term of those who will get elected under the current laws."

Other groups also agitating for the passage of the bill include Center for Liberty supported by Open Society Initiative for West Africa and YIAGA Africa.