National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission

The tenure of the clerk and others had been a matter of controversy because of the implementation of the National Assembly Revised Condition of Service, which took effect in 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2020

Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, has said his continued stay in office is backed by law and cannot be voided by the National Assembly Service Commission.

NASC had in a statement by its Executive Chairman, Ahmed Amshi, on Wednesday approved the immediate retirement of Omolori and 149 others.

The tenure of the clerk and others had been a matter of controversy because of the implementation of the National Assembly Revised Condition of Service, which took effect in 2019. 

But in a statement seen by SaharaReporters, Omolori said the commission does not have the powers to set aside the revised condition of service passed by the previous assembly.

He directed all staff of the legislative chamber whom the commission asked to proceed on retirement to disregard the directive and “go about their lawful duties”.

Omolori is considered one of the most influential personalities in the National Assembly management.
 

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Sacks Clerk, 149 Others 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Sacks Clerk, 149 Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption 12 EFCC Directors Suspended
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Gives Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Seven Days To Clear Self From Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FAAN Blasts Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Sacks Clerk, 149 Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot Dies At 25
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption 12 EFCC Directors Suspended
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Ex-NIMASA Director For Seven Years Over Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Gokada CEO Found Dead In New York Apartment, Body Dismembered
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Gives Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Seven Days To Clear Self From Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FAAN Blasts Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Police Seize Magu's Official Bulletproof Vehicles, Seal Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Deny Detaining Magu, Say He Is Being “Held” By Presidency
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad