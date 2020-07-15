National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission

Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, has said his continued stay in office is backed by law and cannot be voided by the National Assembly Service Commission.

NASC had in a statement by its Executive Chairman, Ahmed Amshi, on Wednesday approved the immediate retirement of Omolori and 149 others.

The tenure of the clerk and others had been a matter of controversy because of the implementation of the National Assembly Revised Condition of Service, which took effect in 2019.

But in a statement seen by SaharaReporters, Omolori said the commission does not have the powers to set aside the revised condition of service passed by the previous assembly.

He directed all staff of the legislative chamber whom the commission asked to proceed on retirement to disregard the directive and “go about their lawful duties”.

Omolori is considered one of the most influential personalities in the National Assembly management.



