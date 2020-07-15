NLC Chairman In Taraba Dies Of COVID-19

Gambo died in the early hours of Wednesday at the state’s Specialist Hospital, Jalingo.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2020

Peter Gambo, Taraba State Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress, is dead.

Gambo died in the early hours of Wednesday at the state’s Specialist Hospital, Jalingo.

Until his demise, he was serving his second tenure in office as the Chairman of the NLC. 

He was also the General Overseer of the Jesus Glorious Army International Church, Taraba State – a position he took over after a car crash that claimed the life of the previous General Overseer.

SaharaReporters gathered that Gambo, who was isolated early this month at the Taraba State Specialist Isolation Centre, Jalingo, died on Tuesday morning of COVID-19 at the hospital.

