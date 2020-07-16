APC Screening Committee Clears Rotimi Akeredolu, 11 Other Aspirants For Ondo Governorship Primary Election

The Ondo State APC governorship primary election is scheduled for July 20, 2020 while the Independent National Electoral Commission.whas fixed October 10, 2020 for the governorship election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2020

The All Progressives Congress governorship nomination screening appeal committee for Ondo State primary election of the party has cleared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and 11 others aspirants jostling to fly the ticket of the APC.

The party disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, after the committee submitted its report to the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee. 

The aspirants include Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN), Joseph Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjemi John, Olayide Owolabi Adelami and Kekemeke Duerimini Isaac.

Others are Olusola Oke Alex (SAN), Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele, Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola, Adetula Olubukola Olarogha, Abraham Olusegun Michael,
and Nathaniel O. Adojutelegan

