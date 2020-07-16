Court To Hear Motion Seeking Dismissal Of Case Against El-Zakzaky Over Nigerian Government’s Failure To Produce Evidence July 30

El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, have been detained by the Nigerian Government since 2015 after hundreds of his followers were killed by the Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2020

The High Court of Justice in Kaduna State will hear the motion put forward by Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, asking for the dismissal of the case against him by the Nigerian Government over its failure to produce evidence on July 30.

El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, have been detained by the Nigerian Government since 2015 after hundreds of his followers were killed by the Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State. 

Femi Falana (SAN), had asked the court to quash the charges preferred against El-Zakzaky by the Nigerian Government for not “disclosing an offence known to law contrary to Section 36 (8) and (12) of the 1999 constitution as amended”.

In the hearing notice seen by SaharaReporters on Thursday, the court asked both parties to bring evidence supporting “his own case or contradicting that of the opponent”.

Ibraheem-El-Zakzaky The Pulse Nigeria

The initial motion by El-Zakzaky’s lawyers reads, "An order of this honourable court quashing count one of the charge in its entirety for not disclosing an offence known to law contrary to Sections 36 (8) and (12) of the 1999 constitution as amended, or in the alternative, an order of this honourable court quashing count one of the charges in its entirety for being an abuse of court process and/ or devoid of proof of evidence, evincing a prima facie case or a disclosure of the offences and/ or for failure to link the defendants to the offences purportedly charged from the statements of the witnesses and/ or the statements of the defendants as well as the documents attached to the purported charge.

"An order of this honourable court quashing count two of the charge in its entirety for being an abuse of court process and devoid of proof of evidence or disclosure of the offences and/ or for failure to link the defendants to the offences purportedly charged from the statements of the witnesses (and/ or the statements of the defendants) as well as the documents attached to the charge.

"An order of this honourable court quashing count three of the charge in its entirety for being an abuse of court process and devoid of proof of evidence or disclosure of the offences and/or for failure to link the defendants to the offences purportedly charged from the statements of the witnesses and/ or the statements of the defendants as well as the documents attached to the purported charge.

"An order of this honourable court quashing count four of the charge in its entirety for being an abuse of court process and devoid of proof of evidence or disclosure of the offence charged and/or for failure to link the defendants to the offences purportedly charged from the statements of the witnesses and/or the statements of the defendants as well as the documents attached to the purported charge.

"An order of this honourable court quashing count five of the charge in its entirety being an abuse of court process and devoid of proof of evidence or disclosure of the offences charged and/or for failure to link the defendants to the offence(s) purportedly charged from the statements of the witnesses and the statements and/ or the statements of the defendants as well as the documents attached to the charge.

"An order of this honourable court quashing count six of the charge in its entirety for not disclosing an offence known to law contrary to sections 36 (8) and (12) of the 1999 constitution as amended, or in the alternative, an order of this honourable court quashing count six of the charge in its entirety for being an abuse of court process and/ or devoid of proof of evidence, evincing a prima facie case or a disclosure of the offences and/or for failure to link the defendants to the offences purportedly charged from the statements of the witnesses and/ or the statements of the defendants as well as the documents attached to the purported charge.

"An order of this honourable court quashing count seven of the charge in its entirety for being an abuse of court process and devoid of proof of evidence or disclosure of the offences and/or for failure to link the defendants to the offences purportedly charged from the statements of the witnesses and/ or the statements of the defendants as well as the documents attached to the purported charge.

"An order of this honourable court quashing count eight of the charge in its entirety for being an abuse of court process and devoid of proof of evidence disclosing a prima facie case or a disclosure of the offences and/ or for failure to link the defendants to the offences purportedly charged from the statements of the witnesses and/or the statements of the defendants as well as the documents attached to the purported charge."

Falana also asked the court to free his client, who has suffered numerous health challenges as a result of his incarceration.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Falana, Belgore, Odinkalu Urge NBA To Fight For Public Cause
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Ex-NIMASA Director For Seven Years Over Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Four Men Arraigned In Court For Allegedly Raping 15-year-old Girl In Ondo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Consultant Anaesthetist Dies Of COVID-19 In Delta State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Malami Should Be Prosecuted For Disposing Vessels According To EFCC Act, Says Lagos Lawyer
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Magu To Challenge Continued Detention As Police Deny Him Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
News Father Of Late Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile, Speaks On Daughter's Last Moments, Says She Fulfilled Childhood Dream
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Won’t Pay You Hazard Allowance, Nigeria’s Health Minister Tells Doctors Planning To Migrate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics FAAN Condemns Adamawa Governor, Fintiri, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Group Allegedly Sponsored by Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Vows To “Fight” SaharaReporters Over Expository Reports
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Before We All Perish: A Dirge On Tolulope By Ofonime Honesty
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad