Falana, Belgore, Odinkalu Urge NBA To Fight For Public Cause

The lawyers spoke at a webinar conference organised by the Lagos State Chapter of the NBA with the theme “COVID-19, Access to Justice and Human Rights Violations”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2020

Senior lawyers have called on the Nigerian Bar Association to renew its interest in taking up cases that deepen people’s access to justice and protection of their socio-economic rights as spelt out in the Nigerian constitution and other statutes, a report by thenigerialawyer.com said.

The lawyers spoke at a webinar conference organised by the Lagos State Chapter of the NBA with the theme “COVID-19, Access to Justice and Human Rights Violations”.

Speaking on the topic, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, urged the NBA to return to its old tradition of taking up litigation on matters of public interest, recalling how he and others had used the Freedom of Information Act, among others, to challenge governments’ positions on issues of public interest.

Falana lamented that the NBA was gradually losing its role as the frontline defender of the legal rights of the masses, urging the body to urgently restore the optimism with which it fought against social injustice in the past. 

Muhammad Dele Belgore (SAN), another panelist at the webinar, urged the NBA to place premium on protecting and enforcing “economic and social rights of the people as that is a way of bringing about societal change”.

He urged the lawyers’ umbrella body to do more to give voices to the voiceless in the society, especially in the area of socio-economic rights.

“Such economic and social rights include the rights of women, right to earn a living wage, freedom against job discrimination, pay equity, housing and security rights,” he said.

Speaking on the COVID-19 pandemic, Belgore added, “Whilst governments are struggling to strike a balance between protecting health, respecting human rights and minimising economic and social disruption, that balance must not be against the citizen’s economic and social rights.”

He said while litigation in defence of civil and political rights are fairly commonplace, those of economic and social rights are not and “these rights are arguably more consequential to the ordinary citizen than those classes of rights”.

Prof Chidi Odinkalu, a leading human rights activist, said he had lost faith in the NBA as a defender of human rights, adding that he no longer regards himself as a Nigerian lawyer.

Odinkalu, a professor of law, stated that the NBA was not even advocating for the cause of lawyers, who have been arbitrarily detained let alone be a champion of rights for the general public.

He argued that defending the rights of the citizens is the role of the lawyer in society, contending that there was so much for the NBA to do in helping to give people access to justice and protecting their human rights.

Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, who was also in attendance, spoke on the accelerated process by courts in Lagos in hearing applications for bail without delay.

Other panelists at the webinar were Mr Tony Ojukwu, Chairman, National Human Rights Commission; Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN); Dr Uju Agomoh, Executive Director, PRAWA; and Mr Chino.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Ex-NIMASA Director For Seven Years Over Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Magu To Challenge Continued Detention As Police Deny Him Bail
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Forfeiture Of N6.42bn Linked To Deizani's Associate, Kola Aluko
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Journalism Police Arraign Two Journalists In Delta Over Report On Ex-CDS, Ogomudia, One Other
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
CRIME Police Arraign Nigerian, Indian-Canadian Over Alleged N100m Fraud
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
ACTIVISM Bad Roads: Lawyers Protest, Issue 14-Day Ultimatum To Buhari Regime
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Father Of Late Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile, Speaks On Daughter's Last Moments, Says She Fulfilled Childhood Dream
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Ex-NIMASA Director For Seven Years Over Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Magu Not On Trial, Invitation By Panel In His Best Interest —Presidency
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Gokada CEO's Murder 'Financially Motivated', Police Source Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Sacks Clerk, 149 Others
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interview He Said I Would Regret For The Rest Of My Life If I Expose Him, Nigerian Lady Trafficked To Lebanon Recounts How Travel Agent Deceived Her
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Nigerian Aviation Minister, Fani-Kayode, Attacks Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, For Assaulting FAAN Officials At Kano Airport
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad