Gokada CEO's Murder 'Financially Motivated', Police Source Says

Fresh facts have emerged on the murder of Fahim Saleh, founder and Chief Executive Officer of the ride-hailing company, Gokada, who was found dead in his New York apartment.

His body was found on Manhattan's Lower East Side on Tuesday.

Saleh, the son of Bangladeshi immigrants, started Gokada in Lagos State in 2018.

Saleh's body was cut in pieces and scattered in different locations within his apartment.

Police sources say the killing was financially motivated, but no other detail has emerged, DailyMail reports. According to an unnamed friend, neighbours heard screaming and loud noises but no one called 911.

Police believe they have surveillance footage of the suspect entering the building on Monday and then using the elevator, getting in with Saleh when he arrived home.

'He was dressed like a ninja, full out, so you can't even see his face. He knew what he was doing. We think his intent was to get rid of the body parts and go back and clean it up and make it look like nothing happened.

'He left before he finished the job,' the source told The New York Daily News.

Sources told the New York Post that as the pair rode up to the seventh-floor apartment together, Saleh appeared puzzled.No sooner had he stepped out of the elevator - which opened directly into his home - the attack began.

He fell to the floor after either likely being shot or stunned, the footage reportedly shows.

Police found that Saleh's legs below the knees and his arms had been removed, with the missing body parts placed into bags. Surprisingly, there was very little blood. The New York Times reported that some effort had been made to clear up evidence.

Cops are now trying to work out whether the arrival of the victim's sister interrupted the dismembering of Saleh's body.Detectives are also looking to see if the killer was able to escape through another exit.

'We have a torso, a head that's been removed, arms, and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don't have a motive,' NYPD spokesman Sgt. Carlos Nieves said.

Saleh, who was born in Saudi Arabia but grew up in New York in a Bengali family, bought his luxury pad for $2.25 million last year and was proud of his purchase - regularly posting pictures and video on his Instagram.

His LinkedIn profile reveals the former website developer was the CEO of a motorbike hailing company in Lagos, Nigeria. The firm, Gokada, recently faced severe setbacks after being banned earlier this year by the Nigerian government.