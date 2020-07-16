Kogi Governor, Bello, Named Ondo APC Primary Election Committee Chairman

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has constituted the Ondo State Primary Election and Appeal Committee.

The Ondo APC governorship primary election is slated for July 20, 2020.

The party has cleared all 12 aspirants jostling for its ticket ahead of the exercise. Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello

The party in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, named Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, as Chairman of the committee to oversee the exercise while Mr O’tega Emerhor was named the committee's Secretary.

Other members are Alwan Hassan, Samuel Sambo, Binta Salihu, Emma Andy, Adebayo Adelabu, Abdullahi Aliyu and Margret Ngozi Igwe.

See Also Politics APC Screening Committee Clears Rotimi Akeredolu, 11 Other Aspirants For Ondo Governorship Primary Election

For the primary election appeal committee, Chris Baywood Ibe was named the Chairman while Abdulmumini Okara would serve as the Secretary.

The other members of the appeal committee include Festus Fientes, Okon Owoefiak, Abba Isah, Umar Duhu, Sani El-katuzu, Osuere Eunice and Emeka Agaba.

The committee will be inaugurated on Friday.