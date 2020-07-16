Kogi Governor, Bello, Named Ondo APC Primary Election Committee Chairman

The Ondo APC governorship primary election is slated for July 20, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2020

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has constituted the Ondo State Primary Election and Appeal Committee.

The Ondo APC governorship primary election is slated for July 20, 2020.

The party has cleared all 12 aspirants jostling for its ticket ahead of the exercise.  Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello

The party in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, named Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, as Chairman of the committee to oversee the exercise while Mr O’tega Emerhor was named the committee's Secretary.

Other members are Alwan Hassan, Samuel Sambo, Binta Salihu, Emma Andy, Adebayo Adelabu, Abdullahi Aliyu and Margret Ngozi Igwe. 

See Also Politics APC Screening Committee Clears Rotimi Akeredolu, 11 Other Aspirants For Ondo Governorship Primary Election 0 Comments 8 Hours Ago

For the primary election appeal committee, Chris Baywood Ibe was named the Chairman while Abdulmumini Okara would serve as the Secretary.

The other members of the appeal committee include Festus Fientes, Okon Owoefiak, Abba Isah, Umar Duhu, Sani El-katuzu, Osuere Eunice and Emeka Agaba.

The committee will be inaugurated on Friday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Magu Not On Trial, Invitation By Panel In His Best Interest —Presidency
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Sacks Clerk, 149 Others
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Father Of Late Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile, Speaks On Daughter's Last Moments, Says She Fulfilled Childhood Dream
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Ex-NIMASA Director For Seven Years Over Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Magu Not On Trial, Invitation By Panel In His Best Interest —Presidency
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Gokada CEO's Murder 'Financially Motivated', Police Source Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Sacks Clerk, 149 Others
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interview He Said I Would Regret For The Rest Of My Life If I Expose Him, Nigerian Lady Trafficked To Lebanon Recounts How Travel Agent Deceived Her
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Nigerian Aviation Minister, Fani-Kayode, Attacks Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, For Assaulting FAAN Officials At Kano Airport
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad