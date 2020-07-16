NDDC Management Walk Out On House Of Representative Members

The management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission on Thursday staged a walk out on the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta.

The committee is conducting an investigative hearing on the alleged financial malfeasance and other activities in the NDDC.

Acting Managing Director, Daniel Pondei, who appeared with other management staff of the commission, accused the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, of corruption.

He said, “We are not comfortable with the chairman of this committee presiding over a matter he has been accused of.”

He asked Tunji-Ojo to recuse himself from the investigation.

When lawmakers intervened and told the NDDC team that nobody could decide its modus operandi, the NDDC management staged a walk out.