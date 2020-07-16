Northern Youth Group Asks President Buhari To Sack Malami For Living Extravagant Lifestyle At Detriment Of Nigerians

The Coalition of Concerned Northern Youth has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over his flamboyant and luxurious lifestyle at the detriment of Nigerians.

The group in a statement by its National Convener, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, on Thursday said the irresponsible 'naira rain' at a lavish wedding ceremony for the minister’s son, Abdulaziz, is tantamount to affront on the sensibility of Nigerians, particularly the youth, who wallow in abject poverty and massive unemployment.

The statement reads, “We, as a coalition that represents millions of youths from various nooks and crannies of Northern Nigeria, are pained to witness a blatant display of extravagance during the wedding ceremony of Abubakar Malami's son that took place last week.

“Considering the position Malami is occupying as the chief law officer of the federation and someone who hails from the region with highest number of the poor in Nigeria, it is unbecoming of him to allow such irrational spending and reckless display of extravagance by members of his family.

“The irresponsible and daredevil 'naira rain' at a lavish wedding ceremony for his son, Abdulaziz, is tantamount to affront on the sensibility of Nigerians, particularly the youth who wallow in abject poverty and massive unemployment.

“Spraying United States dollars and Nigerian naira which characterized the ceremony, in contravention of the CBN rule prohibiting the abuse of Naira currency in public, is morally odoriferous considering the fact that it happened at a time when unprecedented penury and widespread joblessness push Nigerian youth into various forms of criminalities such as kidnapping, banditry, fraud, terrorism, among others.

“If Abubakar Malami is endowed with moral conscience, we ask him to honourably resign as his continued stay in the capacity of the Minister of Justice is synonymous with celebrating grossness and recklessness in governance.”

The group further called on President Buhari and National Assembly to investigate the heavy corruption allegations levelled against Malami.

It added, “We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari and National Assembly to meticulously investigate the heavy corruption allegations levelled against Malami that include having a mansion worth N100m in Kebbi State in the name of his son, Abdulaziz, owning a massive event centre already in use and 3-star hotel under construction named AZBIR Arena along Sani Abacha Bye-pass Road in Birnin Kebbi, owning a newly constructed school at the back of Nitel in Gesse Phase 1 also in Birnin Kebbi, purchasing a N300m mansion in Abuja, and ordering the auction of crude oil and diesel seized by the Nigerian Government from an oil firm known as Omoh-Jay Nigeria Ltd.

“All the allegations raised are too heavy to ignore considering the position Malami is occupying as the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation.

“In the circumstance Malami fails to resign within 10 days, our coalition has no option but to mobilise our members for a nationwide protest to press home our demands.

"The above call and stance are made in the best interest of the nation having considered the fact that corruption, particularly by public office holders, has eaten deep into the fabric of Nigeria and Nigerians have to stand up against it before it consume us all.”