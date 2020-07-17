BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Appoints Acting Clerk

His appointment comes a day after the commission queried Mohammed Sani-Omolori for refusing to retire as clerk after 35 years in service.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2020

The National Assembly Service Commission has named Ojo Amos Olatunde as Acting Clerk.

His appointment comes a day after the commission queried Mohammed Sani-Omolori for refusing to retire as clerk after 35 years in service. 

The commission had on Wednesday directed that those, who had attained the age of 60 or 35 years in service should proceed on compulsory retirement.

Sani-Omolori had spent 35 years in service but intended to continue in office.

The tenure of the clerk had generated controversy because of the implementation of the National Assembly Revised Condition of Service, which took effect in 2019.

Based on the controversially amended conditions, the former clerk and no fewer than 160 officers, who were to have retired from office, were expected to remain in office for about five more years after the retirement age was raised from 60 to 65 years and years of service from 35 to 40.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh, Testifies Before House Of Representatives Members
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Malami Has No Credibility, EFCC Can’t Function Effectively With Attorney-General Like Him —Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I've No Plans To Press Charges Against Buhari's Government Despite Detention —Magu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Death Of Tolulope Arotile: Neither Freak Nor Accidental, She Was Murdered By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh, Testifies Before House Of Representatives Members
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Founder Of Gokada In United States
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Has No Credibility, EFCC Can’t Function Effectively With Attorney-General Like Him —Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I've No Plans To Press Charges Against Buhari's Government Despite Detention —Magu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption US Moves To Seize Ex-Gambia Dictator Yahya Jammeh's $3.5m Mansion Bought With "Stolen" Funds
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Adams Oshiomole Was A Mistake! By Ugochukwu Ejinkeonye
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Campaign Team For Okonjo-Iweala’s World Trade Organisation Bid Inaugurated By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel Road Users Groan As Tanker Accident On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Causes Gridlock
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad