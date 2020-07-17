COVID-19: Federal High Court Chief Judge, John Tsoho, Goes On Isolation After Aide Contracts Virus

Justice Tsoho in the bid to prevent possible spread of the virus has also ordered some key staff in his office to do the same pending the outcome of the results of tests done on him, members of his immediate family and close aides.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2020

Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, has gone on self-isolation following a confirmed case of COVID-19 among his aides.

A statement by the Information Unit of the court confirming the development said the Federal High Court, "Recognises that health and safety are paramount in the sphere of justice delivery.

"The court is thus following medical protocols and all precautionary measures for the COVID-19 prescribed by global and national health authorities. 

"His lordship has further encouraged strict compliance with the precautionary medical protocols issued by national and international health authorities to curb the spread of COVID 19.

"He urged the staff of the court to go about their lawful duties, while ensuring that they are well protected.

"The Chief Judge is deeply moved by the prayers and well wishes of colleagues, staff, extended family and friends and appreciates them for keeping faith at this moment."

Meanwhile, the court authorities on Friday issued a circular for the decontamination and disinfection of the entire offices at the Federal High Court, Abuja, following the Coronavirus outbreak.

Mrs Maimunat Folami, Deputy Chief Registrar, Administration, disclosed that the Chief Registrar had requested the fumigation of all the offices.

