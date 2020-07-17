NDDC Probe: House Of Reps Committee Orders Minister Of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, To Appear Before Committee

The House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission has invited Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to appear before it on Monday, July 20, 2020.

The committee is probing the alleged illegal expenditure and mismanagement by the commission.

Chairman of the committee, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on Friday shortly after the Ex-Managing Director of the commission, Joy Nunieh, appeared and testified before the committee at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Recall that the investigation of the NDDC on Thursday took a new dimension following the invasion of the Port Harcourt residence of Nunieh by armed policemen with the view to preventing her from going out.

She was later rescued by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who prevented the police from taking her away.