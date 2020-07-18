27-year-old Man Arrested For Attempting To Kill Friend With Gun Over N1000 Debt

The incident happened on Friday, July 17 following Araimo's inability to repay the N1000 debt he owed his friend.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2020

A  27-year-old man, Friday Asuquo, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill his friend, Kingsley Araimo, with a gun over N1000 debt in Enu-orji Village in Anambra State.

The incident happened on Friday, July 17 following Araimo's inability to repay the N1000 debt he owed his friend.

SaharaReporters gathered that shortly after the two men had an argument, Asuquo rushed inside a church and brought out the gun with which he allegedly shot his friend on the back.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for the police in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said operatives attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad arrested the suspect and rushed the victim to Amaku General Hospital Awka for medical treatment.

He said, "The suspect had a misunderstanding with his friend, Kingsley Araino, who is 27-years-old of the same address over N1000 debt.

"Following an altercation, the suspect  quickly rushed inside one City of Restoration Church in Amawbia and brought out a pump action gun loaded with four live cartridges and allegedly shot the victim on his back." 

He added that the pump action used in perpetrating the crime had been recovered as exhibit.

The PPRO said the suspect voluntarily confessed to the offence, adding that investigation was ongoing on the matter and the suspect would be charged to court soon.

