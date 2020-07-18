Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, Who Allegedly Collected $2m From P&ID Resigns From Justice Reform Project

Shasore was alleged to have obtained $2m for his involvement in the first and second stages of the arbitration.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2020

A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Mr Olasupo Shasore (SAN), has voluntarily resigned from the Justice Reform Project following a report by SaharaReporters that he obtained $2m from Process & Industrial Development Ltd, a British Virgin Island engineering firm, to frustrate a case against Nigeria at a court in London, United Kingdom.

Shasore was accused of making payments of  $100,000 each to  Mrs Adelore and  Mr  Oguine,  who were senior lawyers for the  Ministry of Petroleum Resources and  Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation at the time.  

Shasore's resignation was contained in a notice by JRP made available to SaharaReporters

It read, “Mr Olasupo Shasore (SAN), has today 16th July, 2020 voluntarily relinquished his role and function in the Justice Reform Project in the light of serious allegations made against him in a professional capacity in recent proceedings arising from the controversial P&ID arbitration with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Olasupo Shasore

"At some point, Mr Shahore acted as counsel to the Federal Government of Nigeria. For the avoidance of doubt, Mr Shashore insisted that at all time, he acted properly and professionally in the best interest of his client and that he will exercise all legal options to vindicate his conduct and defend his well earned high professional reputation.

“In the interim however, in order that these developments do not detract or distract from the important mission of the JRP to which he remains fully committed, he has resigned and refused himself from its functions indefinitely.”

See Also Exclusive REVEALED: Former Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, Collected $2m From P&ID To Frustrate Nigeria's Defence In London Court

 

 

To achieve this target, he  concealed his involvement in the case from his own firm,  Ajumogobia & Okeke but conducted the proceedings covertly through a separate firm,  Twenty  Marina, which had no background in litigation and was used to provide secretarial services.

The payments were said to have been made in a bid to purchase the silence of Adelore and Oguine in relation to Shasore’s conduct of the arbitration. 

In August 2019, the UK court declared that P&ID could take over assets from Nigeria totalling $9.6bn for the country’s breach of the deal between them.

The Nigerian Government have been adopting various strategies to have the ruling overturned the ruling but all to no avail.

SaharaReporters, New York

