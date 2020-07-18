PDP Youth Leader Asks President Buhari To Sack Malami Over Corruption

National Cordinator of Peoples Democratic Party National Youth Frontier, Usman Okai Austin, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Austin said the call became necessary because of the allegations against Malami by the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

The PDP youth leader said it’s impossible for Malami to remain AGF and not interfering in the assignment given to Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel.

He said the only way the allegations by the suspended EFCC boss can be given fair hearing was for President Buhari to sack the minister.

Malami had last week admitted to approving the sale of oils assets seized by the EFCC but said the sale followed due process.

Kabir Akingbolu, a human rights lawyer, had said the AGF risked five years in prison for illegally approving the auction of the vessels holding crude oil and diesel.

The suspended EFCC boss was arrested in Abuja on July 6 by a team of police officers, who dragged him to the State House to appear before the Salami-led panel.

He was released on Wednesday after 10 days in detention.