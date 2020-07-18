Senate President, Lawan, Denies Presidential Ambition, Says Nothing Wrong With Consulting With APC Officials

Lawan said there was nothing special or wrong in his involvement in consultations and holding meetings prior to the last emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 18, 2020

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has denied nursing any ambition to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Lawan added that his goal at the moment was to advance the agenda of the National Assembly.

He disclosed this on Saturday in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi.   
Ahmad Lawan

The statement reads, "It is true that the Senate President was involved in the consultations that President Muhammadu Buhari held prior to the last emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress. 

"But there was nothing extra-ordinary in his involvement in such consultations, given his status as holder of one of the highest political offices in Nigeria and on the platform of the APC. 
 

See Also Exclusive Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Begins Underground Moves To Contest 2023 Presidential Election 0 Comments 1 Day Ago
 

 

"Such is required of any concerned member of the party. It is therefore sheer mischief for anyone to read ulterior motives to the Senate President joining hands with the President and other leaders in resolving misunderstanding in their own party.

"We will like to stress that the Senate President's preoccupation is with advancing the agenda of the Ninth National Assembly to focus governance on the pursuit of the best interests of the Nigerian people and to support President Buhari in delivering his promises to Nigerians.

"The Senate President does not suffer such needless distractions as imputed by the false report under reference. He believes that it is premature for anybody to be talking now about 2023 when all hands should be on deck against the myriad of challenges that faces our nation in this period."

