Governor Akeredolu Speaks On Feud With Deputy, Describes Ajayi As Wrong Choice For 2016 Election

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described the selection of Agboola Ajayi as his running mate for the 2016 election as a "wrong choice".

Ajayi recently defected from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The governor, who spoke at Igbekebo in Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state during a tour to canvass support from delegates ahead of APC governorship primary on Monday, said the defection of Ajayi won't affect his chances in getting the party's ticket.

He added that party members had attacked and accused him of picking Ajayi as his deputy because they were cousins from the same zone in the state.

While accusing Ajayi of being disloyal to him, the governor described his exit from the APC as a cleansing for better performance of the administration.

Reacting on Sunday, Ajayi said the governor made the statement against him because he was already frustrated since he could not get members of the state House of Assembly to impeach him from office.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, the deputy governor told Akeredolu that it was through his own experience and political capital that Akeredolu emerged governor in 2016.

Ajayi accused Akeredolu of destroying the economy of the state and cornering all resources for his family members and cronies.

He said, "It must be put on record that Akeredolu contested the 2012 governorship election and came a distant third in the election won by Dr Olusegun Mimiko of Labour Party.

"If there was any wrong choice, it's the choice of Arakunrin Akeredolu, who has refused to take all wise counsel not only from his deputy but from other cabinet members who have since left his rudderless administration as well as prominent senior citizens of Ondo State."