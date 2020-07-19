Man Suspected Of Killing Gokada CEO Seen In Video Buying Electric Saw, Cleaning Supplies At Hardware Store Before Incident

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2020

New York detectives said Tyrese Haspil charged with decapitating and dismembering his former boss, a tech entrepeneur, Fahim Saleh, was seen on surveillance video at a Manhattan hardware store purchasing an electric saw and cleaning supplies.

Haspil, 21, was arrested and charged with second degree murder on Friday over Saleh's death in his Lower East Side apartment last week.

Prosecutors have not released the name of the store where Haspil was recorded buying the supplies. 

However, they allege that the footage showed him making the transaction late on Monday morning. 

An autopsy showed that Saleh had been stabbed five times in the neck and torso and there were other multiple wounds to his arm, hand, forehead and back, court documents said.

Saleh served as CEO of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada he founded in Nigeria.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

