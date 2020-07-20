2023: Power Will Remain In North Unless Something Is Done— Fasoranti

A leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, says unless something is done, the North will produce the next president for the country.

Fasoranti said power would remain in the North if an agreement was not reached to zone the presidency to the south ahead of the 2023 election.

Pa Rebuen Fasoranti

He said this in an interview with Vanguard on Sunday.

He also disclosed that he was told by the "powers-that-be" that no investigation would be carried out on the murder of his daughter, the late Mrs Funke Olakunri.

Asked if he believes in the zoning of the presidency to a particular region, he said, "Rotational (method) is better because if you want to follow one pattern, rigging will take place and the powers-that-be will continue to rule.

"As we have seen now, power will remain in the North unless something is done. They will rig. They will use the money to influence voters. It is either we have an agreement to rotate, or something happens."