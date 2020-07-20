Aspirants Seek Postponement Of Ondo APC Governorship Primary

Seven aspirants contesting the All Progressives Congress governorship primary in Ondo State have called for the postponement of the exercise scheduled to hold today.

The aspirants are Isaac Kekemeke, Sola Iji, Olayide Adelami, Bukola Adetola, Olusola Oke and Jumoke Anifowose.

They spoke at a meeting with the Chairman of the Election Committee for Ondo APC primary election, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, on Sunday night.

The aspirants said they demanded the postponement of the primary because they had not been given the list of delegates that would participate in the exercise.

The aggrieved aspirants added that it would amount to injustice if the party goes ahead with today's primary without issuing them the delegates' lists.

They also wondered why the delegates' list had not been presented to them 24 hours before the primary.

In his remarks, Bello said he had no power to postpone the primary.

He said, "I don't have the power to postpone Monday's primary. We will go ahead with the exercise. There is no perfect election anywhere, even in advanced countries like the United States."