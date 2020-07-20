BREAKING: Falana Cautions Inspector-General Of Police Over Petition Against SaharaReporters By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami

SaharaReporters has done series of exclusive investigative reports showing the corruption-fuelled opulent and extravagant lifestyle of the AGF and his family.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2020

SaharaReporters' lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has asked Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to hands off the petition against media organisation by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), so that the court can adequately determine the case.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria made the demand on Monday in a letter to the IGP titled; "Re: Publication of Malicious Libel and Criminal Defamation Against Mr Abubakar Malami by SaharaReporters Inc".

Falana said the AGF had earlier threatened SaharaReporters with a libel lawsuit if the media house failed to retract its publications against him within seven days.

The lawyer said since the AGF had decided on a lawsuit, his petition to the IGP had become "needless" and "gratuitous".

Last week, SaharaReporters published a viral video of how local and hard currencies were sprayed at the wedding ceremony of the AGF's son in Kebbi.

 Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By Malami For Newly Married Son WATCH: #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started

Six private jets were chartered to convey guests to the wedding.

The AGF, SaharaReporters learnt, was also building a multi-billion naira hotel reportedly under construction in Jabi, Abuja.

 #MalamiGate: New Multi-billion Naira Hotel Reportedly Owned By AGF Malami Under Construction In Jabi #MalamiGate: New Multi-billion Naira Hotel Reportedly Owned By AGF Malami Under Construction In Jabi

This is in addition to the luxury event centre he built for his second son in Kebbi.

 #MalamiGate: Multi-billion Naira Properties Of Nigeria's Attorney-General Abubakar Malami's Family Multi-billion Naira Properties Of Nigeria's Attorney-General Abubakar Malami's Family Acquired After He Got Appointed As The Minister Of Justice...

Pictures of the exotic vehicles driven by the AGF's children have been published by the online news platform.

Dr Junaid Mohammed, a Nigerian lawmaker in the second republic, has described the AGF as lacking in credibility.

A group of concerned citizens from Kebbi State from where the AGF hails have also asked Malami to clear himself from allegations of corruption and save the state from national embarrassment.

A lawyer, Kabir Akingbolu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate and prosecute the Minister of Justice for corruption and abuse of office.

 

 Abuse Of Office: Buhari Deployed Presidential Jet For Lavish Extravagant Wedding Of Malami’s Son WATCH VIDEO: Abuse Of Office Scandal: Buhari Deployed Presidential Jet For Lavish Private Extravagant Wedding Of Malami ’s Son, Dashed Out COVID-19 Presidential Task Force Pass

