BREAKING: Falana Cautions Inspector-General Of Police Over Petition Against SaharaReporters By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami

SaharaReporters' lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has asked Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to hands off the petition against media organisation by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), so that the court can adequately determine the case.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria made the demand on Monday in a letter to the IGP titled; "Re: Publication of Malicious Libel and Criminal Defamation Against Mr Abubakar Malami by SaharaReporters Inc".

Falana said the AGF had earlier threatened SaharaReporters with a libel lawsuit if the media house failed to retract its publications against him within seven days.

The lawyer said since the AGF had decided on a lawsuit, his petition to the IGP had become "needless" and "gratuitous".

FLASH: Attorney General, @MalamiSAN plotting with IGP of @PoliceNG to get @YeleSowore arrested over reports exposing his multibillion naira corruption as exposed by @SaharaReporters

SaharaReporters has done series of exclusive investigative reports showing the corruption-fuelled opulent and extravagant lifestyle of the AGF and his family.

Last week, SaharaReporters published a viral video of how local and hard currencies were sprayed at the wedding ceremony of the AGF's son in Kebbi.

Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By Malami For Newly Married Son

Six private jets were chartered to convey guests to the wedding.

PHOTONEWS: Over 6 Private Jets Land In Birnin Kebbi As AGF @MalamiSAN's Wife, Son-in-law And Siblings Of Groom Arrive In Chartered Jets To Embark On Third Leg Of The Five Day Long Extravaganza



SEE MORE PHOTOS: https://t.co/gIEW8rz5L4 pic.twitter.com/7BxE7vNQAb — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) July 12, 2020

The AGF, SaharaReporters learnt, was also building a multi-billion naira hotel reportedly under construction in Jabi, Abuja.

#MalamiGate: New Multi-billion Naira Hotel Reportedly Owned By AGF Malami Under Construction In Jabi

This is in addition to the luxury event centre he built for his second son in Kebbi.

#MalamiGate: Multi-billion Naira Properties Of Nigeria's Attorney-General Abubakar Malami's Family

Pictures of the exotic vehicles driven by the AGF's children have been published by the online news platform.

PHOTONEWS: Despite No Known Job, Children Of Nigeria's Attorney General Abubakar Malami Living Large, Riding Luxury Cars

SEE MORE PHOTOS: https://t.co/s160DcxNQ3 pic.twitter.com/Bwm5RWGaV9 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) July 12, 2020

Dr Junaid Mohammed, a Nigerian lawmaker in the second republic, has described the AGF as lacking in credibility.

A group of concerned citizens from Kebbi State from where the AGF hails have also asked Malami to clear himself from allegations of corruption and save the state from national embarrassment.

A lawyer, Kabir Akingbolu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate and prosecute the Minister of Justice for corruption and abuse of office.