NDDC Gave Indigenes N340m To Help Inspectors Identify Projects Within Localities, Director Says

In relation to allegations of extra-budgetary spending, the director admitted that the funds being spent were not approved by the National Assembly but stated that the NDDC was allowed to spend 50 per cent of the proposed budget it had submitted to the National Assembly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2020

Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Executive Director of Projects, Niger Delta Development Commission, has said that the commission gave N340m to indigenes to help inspectors identify projects within their localities.

Ojougboh disclosed this during an interview with Arise TV during the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC probe of the agency’s activities and spendings.

Dr Cairo Ojougboh

When asked why N340m was given to the indigenes, Ojougboh said, “There are 185 local governments in the Niger Delta region and we have the list of contracts in all the local governments. Normally, when the forensic auditors arrive, people chase them out of the place.

“So, indigenes are appointed as pointers who will stay in the local government. All those jobs that are abandoned, they will go and show them where the site is.”

When asked if it was necessary to give indigenes such a huge sum of money to help point out projects to external auditors, Ojuogboh said, “You must need pointers and again, the auditors must have friendly people on the ground who will build synergy for them and the locals.”

