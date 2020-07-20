Ondo APC Primary: Two Aspirants Withdraw From Contest

Two aspirants for the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress have stepped down from the race.

Mr Ife Oyedele and Mr Olusegun Abraham both withdrew from the race on Monday just hours before the commencement of the exercise.

Media Officer of Olusegun Abraham Campaign Organisation, Kunle Adumashi, confirmed the development.

Ondo APC Primary

He said, “Dr Abraham is no more participating in the primary. He does not trust the process. So he is no more participating.”

There are still 10 others jostling for the party’s ticket.

At least 3200 delegates from the 203 wards of the 18 local government areas of the state are participating in the exercise.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State would oversee the election.