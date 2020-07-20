Ondo Election: Over 3000 Delegates To Vote In APC Governorship Primary

At least 3200 delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress will vote in the party's governorship primary scheduled to hold today.

Ade Adetimehin, state chairman of the party, said this in an interview with SaharaReporters.

Adetimehin said the delegates for the primary were selected from the 203 wards across the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the party will ensure the best candidate emerges in today's "free and fair election."

The aspirants contesting the primary have begun to woo the delegates. Some of the delegates are camped in hotels ahead of the exercise.

Twelve aspirants are jostling for the APC ticket ahead of the governorship election fixed for October 10, 2020.

The aspirants are incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Joseph Iji, Segun Abraham, Olayide Adelami, Kekemeke Isaac, Olusola Oke, Ifeoluwa Oyedele and Odimayo John.

Others are Olajumoke Anifowoshe, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa, Olubukola Olarogha and Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

The party had adopted "indirect mode" for the primary even though 11 of the aspirants had kicked against it.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is the Chairman of the election committee.

The delegates are to converge on the Dome International Event Center in Akure for the primary.

Meanwhile, the police in the state have expressed readiness to maintain law and order.

A statement by the police spokesperson, Tee Leo lkoro, partly read, "All politicians and their political parties should maintain outright decency in their conduct by not allowing or give anyone the reason to suggest that they are brewers of election malpractices.

"Politicians coming with their security aides and escorts should know that they would not be allowed into the voting centre with their security aide during the election."