Ondo Lawmaker Travelling To Participate In APC Governorship Primary Election Involved In Auto Crash

Tomomewo, who represents Ilaje Constituency II, was on her way to Akure, the state capital, when the accident occurred.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2020

Favour Tomomewo, a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, was on Monday involved in a car accident while travelling to participate in the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress.

Tomomewo, who represents Ilaje Constituency II, was on her way to Akure, the state capital, when the accident occurred.

She is one of three members of the Ondo State House of Assembly suspended from the parliament for refusing to support the impeachment of the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the accident occurred along the Ondo/Ore Expressway.

The lawmaker together with three of her aides on the trip sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

"We thank God that no life was lost but she and the other aides who were involved in the accident suffered injuries.

"We had to rush them to a hospital for medical treatment because one of them was already bleeding," an aide to the lawmaker said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: You Came Here To Mislead Nigerians, Lawmakers Tell Akpabio
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Cautions Inspector-General Of Police Over Petition Against SaharaReporters By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tunji-Ojo, Lawmaker Heading Probe Of NDDC, Steps Down
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Most Contracts In NDDC Awarded To National Assembly Members –Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu’s Probe: EFCC Officials Get Suspension Letters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Niger Delta NDDC Gave Indigenes N340m To Help Inspectors Identify Projects Within Localities, Director Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: You Came Here To Mislead Nigerians, Lawmakers Tell Akpabio
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Cautions Inspector-General Of Police Over Petition Against SaharaReporters By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tunji-Ojo, Lawmaker Heading Probe Of NDDC, Steps Down
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Most Contracts In NDDC Awarded To National Assembly Members –Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu’s Probe: EFCC Officials Get Suspension Letters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Fire Breaks Out At Federal Inland Revenue Service Office
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
INVESTIGATION: Inside a Lagos state school where A1 can be bought
Education INVESTIGATION: Inside Lagos State School Where A1 Can Be Bought (Part 1)
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion The Fruitlessness Of An Okonjo-Iweala Leadership Of WTO By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Niger Delta NDDC Gave Indigenes N340m To Help Inspectors Identify Projects Within Localities, Director Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Asari Dokubo, Edwin Clark, ND Avengers; Why No Outrage Over Iniquity At NDDC? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections I Regret Nominating Obaseki As My Successor ― Oshiomhole
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerians Slam Acting NDDC MD, Pondei, For ‘Fainting’ During Interrogation, Demand Continuation Of Probe
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad