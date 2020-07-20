Ondo Lawmaker Travelling To Participate In APC Governorship Primary Election Involved In Auto Crash

Favour Tomomewo, a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, was on Monday involved in a car accident while travelling to participate in the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress.

Tomomewo, who represents Ilaje Constituency II, was on her way to Akure, the state capital, when the accident occurred.

She is one of three members of the Ondo State House of Assembly suspended from the parliament for refusing to support the impeachment of the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

SaharaReporters gathered that the accident occurred along the Ondo/Ore Expressway.

The lawmaker together with three of her aides on the trip sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

"We thank God that no life was lost but she and the other aides who were involved in the accident suffered injuries.

"We had to rush them to a hospital for medical treatment because one of them was already bleeding," an aide to the lawmaker said.