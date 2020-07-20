Police Parade 33 Kidnappers, Cult Members In Adamawa, Recover Firearms, Human Parts

Also paraded were 10 robbery suspects, two cult members and 16 others for inciting communal clash that claimed many lives in recent past.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2020

At least 33 kidnappers were on Monday paraded by the police in Yola, capital of Adamawa State.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Olugbenga Adeyanju, paraded the suspects and displayed 5 AK 47 rifles, two single barrel guns, one revolver pistol and 328 rounds of ammunition.

Other recoveries made by the police include 10 cartridges, one Toyota vehicle with Reg number RBH186AA, N58,420, one Tricycle and one human eye.

Adeyanju said, "Following reports received by the command, the officers and men of anti-kidnapping unit/SIB and hunters, succeeded in dislodging the criminals from their hideouts from various areas like Fofure, Maiha, Mubi North and Yola North local government areas.

"They arrested the syndicate that kidnapped and collected ransom of about N5,400,000 from one Alhaji Iro Ibrahim, Nasiru Saleh, Alhaji Muntari Salihu, Alhaji Ahmadu Malami and Nana Hafizu respectively," he said.

