39-year-old Man Arrested For Defiling Nine-year-old Step-daughter In Adamawa State

The police in Adamawa State have arrested one Obiora Patrick, 39, for defiling his nine-year-old step-daughter.

Patrick reportedly confessed to have sexually abused the minor at his apartment on 46 Hospital Road in Yola, the state capital.

Spokesperson for the state command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said the alleged rapist was currently in police custody.

He said, "The command on the 20/7/2020 arrested one Obiora Patrick, 39 years old, a resident of no.46 Hospital Road, Jimeta, Yola North, for raping his nine-year old step-daughter.

"The suspect upon his arrest volunteered confessional statement while the victim is undergoing medical screenings.

"The command calls on members of the general public to key into the fight against sexual assault against women and children, and caution parents/guardians to closely monitor their wards."